2018 FIFA World Cup Team Preview: Analysing Australia's Chances at the Tournament

Australia took the long road to the World Cup in Russia and experienced several bumps along the way.

The briefly became villains of international football for knocking out Syria in the playoffs but the Aussies went back to being loveable underdogs once again, as soon as the groups for the finals were drawn.

Although not as daunting as when they were paired with Spain, Chile and the Netherlands four years ago in Brazil, the Socceroos face the unenviable task of overcoming France, Denmark and a revitalised Peru in order to make the last 16 for only the second time in their history.

All this, with a new manager...

How They Qualified

Australia find themselves in a strange position ahead of the tournament on a managerial front. Current boss Bert Van Marwijk was successful in securing qualification for the finals, only not with Australia. Instread he was responsible for guiding Group A's Saudi Arabia to Russia.

Ange Postecoglou was the one at the helm to guide the Socceroos to the tournament, and it wasn't in the most comfortable circumstances.

Ranked 10th in Asia at the start of qualification - 100th in the FIFA rankings - Australia got a bye to the second round, where they comfortably won the group, with seven wins and a single 2-0 loss to Jordan across the eight games.

In the third round, Australia found the going tougher, finishing third in their group behind winners Japan and, strangely, current boss Van Marwijk and his Saudi Arabia side.

Matt King/GettyImages

That meant Australia were forced to play a two-legged playoff tie with the other third-placed team, Syria, which they won 3-2 on aggregate, after extra time in the second leg.





From there, they still weren't done, and had to play another two-legged qualification decider, this time against Honduras - which the Australians won 3-1 to secure their place in Russia.

Group Stages (June 14-28)

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Australia start their World Cup campaign with a trial by fire, facing Group C favourites France in their opener (16/6 in Kazan).

However, in facing the toughest opposition first, Australia have the advantage that should they leave Kazan with something, they will put themselves in very good stead to push on and try to qualify from the group.

Following France, the Socceroos travel to Samara to face Denmark (21/6), while their final match is against Peru in Sochi (26/6). Postecoglou will be aiming to still be playing for qualification to the knockouts in the final game.

Route to the Final

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Should Australia qualify out of Group C, it would likely be as runners-up, in which case they would face a very tough run to the latter stages of the tournament.

After finishing second in their group, they would be paired with the winner of Group D, likely to be two-time World Cup winners Argentina.

In the event of a miracle victory over Argentina, they would go up against the winner of the Group B winner/Group A runner-up clash.

Given one of Spain or Portugal is likely set to win Group B, it would likely mean Australia would be facing one of them in the quarter finals, while in the semi-finals Brazil, Germany or even England are all possibilities.

Squad List

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Australia are expected to slim their squad down to the required 23-man selection prior to a June 4 deadline.

Goalkeepers: Brad Jones, Mitch Langerak, Mat Ryan, Danny Vukovic

Defenders: Aziz Behich, Milos Degenek, Alex Gersbach, Matthew Jurman, Fran Karacic, James Meredith, Josh Risdon, Trent Sainsbury, Aleksandar Susnjar, Bailey Wright

Midfielders: Josh Brillante, Jackson Irvine, Mile Jedinak, Robbie Kruse, Massimo Luongo, Mark Milligan, Aaron Mooy, Tom Rogic, James Troisi.

Forwards: Daniel Arzani, Apostolos Giannou, Tomi Juric, Mathew Leckie, Jamie Maclaren, Andrew Nabbout, Dimitri Petratos, Nikita Rukavytsya, Tim Cahill.

Predicted Lineup





(4-2-3-1): Mat Ryan, Aziz Behich, Trent Sainsbury, Bailey Wright, Milos Degenek, Aaron Mooy, Mile Jedinak, Robbie Kruse, Tom Rogic, Mathew Leckie, Tim Cahill

Prediction

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

Australia will have to perform very well to escape a tough Group C, but for all its difficulties, it is a surmountable challenge should the Socceroos perform at their very best.

On paper, Peru and Denmark are both stronger than Australia and will be fighting equally hard for a place in the last 16, but neither are unbeatab

However, should Australia qualify from Group C as runners-up, then that is as far as the fairytale will likely manage. While they may have been drawn a group where they could achieve something laudable, their route to the final is unforgiving.

The Socceroos will be an interesting team to watch, and could do their country proud, but don't expect to see them in the latter stages of the tournament.

Prediction: Group stage exit.