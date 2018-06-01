Chelsea Boosted as Inter Boss Admits He Cannot Stop Icardi Departure if Player 'Wants to Go'

By 90Min
June 01, 2018

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti has stated how his power as coach is essentially 'redundant' when it comes to the future of star striker Mauro Icardi, as speculation intensifies over the Argentinian's possible move to Chelsea this summer.

25-year-old Icardi has been linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge, as well as both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, after a season in which he plundered 29 goals in Serie A and finished as the league's joint top scorer.

As quoted by Football Italia, Spalletti revealed that if a club comes in for the Inter captain with the right money and the player want to leave, he will not be able to prevent a move.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Spalletti said: “I’m a coach who speaks to the sporting director Piero Ausilio every week. He tells me how things have gone, then there are some things which are done that don’t depend on us.

"When we left we were planning for a probable future where Mauro is in the number nine shirt.

"Next season he’ll score many more goals than last season, so finding another player to do what he’s done wouldn’t be easy. 

“But if someone comes, pays what they have to pay, and the player wants to go, what I think becomes redundant.”

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

With Chelsea boss Antonio Conte set to leave the West London club, Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri has been strongly linked with the potential vacancy at Stamford Bridge in recent weeks.

As Alvaro Morata's time with the Blues could also be set to end prematurely with a return to Juventus mooted, Icardi has been linked with filling the boots of the Spaniard in the Premier League as Sarri's marquee arrival.

Despite Icardi having scored 20 plus goals in three of the last four seasons in Milan, the forward has surprisingly been omitted from Jorge Sampaoli's World Cup squad this summer. 

