Kenny Dalglish Sends Message to Liverpool Fans Ahead of Philippe Coutinho's Anfield Return

By 90Min
June 01, 2018

Ahead of Brazil's international friendly set to be played against Croatia at Anfield on Sunday, Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish has urged fans not to act in a hostile manner towards former Red Philippe Coutinho.

Coutinho's departure from the Reds in January to join La Liga champions Barcelona left a bitter taste in a number of Liverpool fans' mouths. Some fans even consider the manner in which he left the Anfield to have been disrespectful.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Subsequently, Liverpool fans in attendance of the Selecao's match on Sunday may be tempted to boo and whistle the Brazilian midfiedler however, Kenny Dalglish has encouraged fans to give Coutinho a warm welcome back to Anfield, as reported by the Liverpool Echo.


“I would hope that, if there are people there who are Liverpool fans, they would give Coutinho a good reception," Dalglish said

“There may be people there who are upset that he’s left but they’re entitled to their opinion, but don’t turn up if all you want to do is boo people.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

“I can understand the disappointment because he was fantastic over the past 18 months, but go watch Brazil and watch Firmino and the fantastic times he’s given.

“With Coutinho, his ability was a good start and the goals he scored from outside the box were tremendously exciting.

“If you take on Brazil and plan to focus on Coutinho then you’ve only got Neymar to contend with after that.

“If those two are having a bad time then Bobby Firmino might step up for one - he normally scores at Anfield anyway.”

Brazil's friendly against Croatia will see Reds teammates Roberto Firmino and Dejan Lovren face off against one another, as well as seeing Liverpool goalkeeping target Alisson feature at the ground for the second time this year. 

