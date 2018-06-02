2018 FIFA World Cup Team Preview: Analysing Nigeria's Chances at the Tournament

Nigeria are heading to the 2018 World Cup after qualifying for the third time in a row. So what can we expect from the Super Eagles this time around?

They have been managed by Gernot Rohr since 2016 and although the German has led them through a somewhat dominant qualification campaign, the Super Eagles have always been plagued with inconsistency.

In the past the team have also had problems with funding with key players like John Obi Mikel having to rescue Nigeria's 2016 Olympics campaign by arranging things like food and places to train for the players.

But things have been looking good for the Super Eagles recently, and Nigerian fans should go into the competition with some optimism. And even if the squad puts in disappointing performances, at least they will look amazing in those new Nike kits.

How They Qualified





Nigeria's qualification campaign was rather dominant. They topped a group that also included Zambia, Algeria and Cameroon.

The Super Eagles started off their qualification campaign in impressive fashion, securing an away win against Zambia with two first half goals from their young Premier League stars - Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Iheanacho. They then beat Algeria 3-1 at home and went on to trounce Cameroon, beating them 4-0.

That particular performance showed that Nigeria's team are capable of working as a single cohesive unit rather than a group of individuals with little chemistry.





Each goal came from a different player which shows that they do not need to rely on the talent of one or two key players. They ended up qualifying with a game to spare after a tough 1-0 victory over Zambia.

Group Stage Games

Nigeria will be competing in group D with Argentina, Iceland and Croatia. They need to really be at their best to make it through to the next stage.

Argentina will probably top the group as they have the best players in the group. Lionel Messi, Gonzalo Higuain and Sergio Aguero will provide unbelievable firepower up front that the other three countries will struggle to withstand. Nigeria always seem to play Argentina in international tournaments and Argentina usually take end up as the victors.

Croatia will also offer significant challenges for Nigeria. A midfield that boasts the likes of Modric, Rakitic and Kovacic is sure to give the Super Eagles some trouble. Nigeria will need to get at least a point from this fixture.

Iceland showed their strength at Euro 2016 when they knocked out England despite being huge underdogs. Nigeria will need to take them very seriously if they are to beat them but it is possible.

Possible Route to the Final





If Nigeria make it out of their group then they will play a team from Group C.

Group C consists of France, Denmark, Peru and Australia. France are expected to top the group and if Nigeria come second then they will play against Didier Deschamps' side.

This is clearly not ideal and they would be huge underdogs. Nigeria are unlikely to progress further than the last 16, as the current French team is simply too good to look past.

If Nigeria somehow make it through then they could face the likes of Spain, Portugal or Uruguay.

Squad List

So far, Nigeria has only cut its squad down to 25 men. Here they are:





Goalkeepers: Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi, Francis Uzoho,

Defenders: William Ekong, Leon Balogun, Olaoluwa Aina, Kenneth Omeruo, Bryan Idowu, Chidozie Awaziem, Abdullahi Shehu, Elderson Echiejile, Tyronne Ebuehi,

Midfielders: Mikel John Obi, Ogenyi Onazi , Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, John Ogu, Joel Obi, Mikel Agu

Forwards: Ahmed Musa, Kelechi Iheanacho, Victor Moses, Odion Ighalo, Alex Iwobi, Simeon Nwankwo

Predicted Lineup





(4-4-2): Uzoho; Echiejile, Troost-Ekong, Balogun, Shehu; Mikel, Ndidi; Moses, Iwobi, Iheanacho; Ighalo.

Prediction

In reality it will be tough to progress to the last 16 for Nigeria but it is not impossible. However, they are unlikely to top their group and are likely to face tough opposition once they have reached the knockout stages.

Even if they were to somehow beat Deschamps' France they will probably be knocked out by superior opposition - such as Spain or Portugal - in the quarter finals.