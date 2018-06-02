Clement Lenglet to Meet With Sevilla Chiefs in the Next Week to Decide on Potential Barcelona Move

According to reports from Spain, Sevilla's French centre back Clement Lenglet is set to make a definitive decision on his future within the coming week amid persistent links hinting at an impending move to La Liga champions Barcelona.

Despite recent reports suggesting the 22-year-old Frenchman was on the verge of completing a €35m move to the Nou Camp, Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo believe Lenglet will appear before the Sevilla bosses in the coming week and decide whether or not he will move to Barcelona.

CRISTINA QUICLER/GettyImages

Should the young Sevilla defender make the move to Catalonia, it is being reported he will sign a five-year contract, ostensibly seeing him become a member of the Blaugrana squad until at least 2023.





The report also confirms details of Lenglet's release clause, with any club wishing to sign the defender required to pay €35m by 20 August or €40m if the bid is made in the last ten days of August.





If Lenglet does opt to move to Barcelona, the move will reportedly not be made official until the turn of the new fiscal year on 1 July, with the Catalonian outfit managing their finances as they pursue both Lenglet and the defender's compatriot Antoine Griezmann.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Lenglet made 35 La Liga appearances during the 2017/18 season, scoring three goals and grabbing an assist as Sevilla finished seventh with 58 points in a disappointing campaign. He also played in the Champions League as the Spanish side dumped out Manchester United in the round of 16.

Barcelona's interest in Lenglet comes amidst a spell of defensive uncertainty with Samuel Umtiti's future at Camp Nou still up in the air.

Meanwhile, both Yerry Mina and Thomas Vermaelen have been deemed surplus to requirements, potentially leaving just Gerard Pique as Ernesto Valverde's sole central defensive option.