2018 FIFA World Cup Team Preview: Analysing Switzerland's Chances at the Tournament

There are few groups at the 2018 World Cup that scream "a fight for second place" quite as much as Switzerland's: Group E.

The Schweizer Nati promise to have another exciting international tournament this summer, and they will be eager to write the wrongs from their penalty shootout exit from the European Championships two years ago against Poland.

But Vladimir Petković's team are already facing an uphill battle to qualify from their tough group, let alone being able to cause an upset during the knockout phase of the competition.

This is what can you expect from Switzerland this summer...

How They Qualified

To say that Switzerland had a bit of a rollercoaster journey to the FIFA World Cup would be putting it mildly at best.





Petković's side finished their qualifying campaign level in points with Group B favourites and Euro 2016 champions Portugal. But the 15 goals scored by Cristiano Ronaldo helped Portugal to a +28 goal differential, ensuring that the Swiss finished in second place on goal difference. This meant that a two-legged knockout tie would determine if they qualified for the World Cup. Northern Ireland stood in Switzerland's way and after a narrow 1-0 win at Windsor Park thanks to a Ricardo Rodríguez penalty, the Schweizer Nati held out for a stalemate in Basel to book their place at the World Cup. Group Stage Games

Switzerland will be part of Group E, with their first match against 2014's host nation Brazil set to be the evening kick off on June 17.





Matches against Serbia and Costa Rica will then follow for the Swiss on June 22 and June 27 respectively.





Second place in Group E is seemingly up for grabs, and although Serbia are already being tipped as a potential dark horse ahead of the World Cup, Switzerland will be confident that they can reach the knockout stages of the competition.

Possible Route to the Final

As if Switzerland's passage out of their group isn't hard enough, their possible route to the final will prove to be even tougher.

A potential last 16 matchup against Germany is on the cards for Switzerland if they can nab a runners-up place in Group E.

It appears to be a toss of the coin as to whether the Swiss will face England or Belgium in a possible quarter final match, although Poland and Senegal also have an outside chance of reaching the latter stages of the competition.





Either Argentina or Spain would be Switzerland's most likely opponents if they were to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup this summer, with a place in the final up for grabs in early July.

Squad List

Vladimir Petković has only named a 26-man preliminary squad thus far:

Goalkeepers: Roman Bürki, Gregor Kobel, Yvon Mvogo, Yann Sommer.

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Johan Djourou, Nico Elvedi, Michael Lang, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Jacques-Francois Moubandje, Ricardo Rodriguez, Fabian Schaer, Silvan Widmer.

Midfielders: Valon Behrami, Blerim Dzemaili, Edimilson Fernandes, Gelson Fernandes, Remo Freuler, Xherdan Shaqiri, Granit Xhaka, Steven Zuber, Denis Zakaria.

Forwards: Josip Drmic, Breel Embolo, Mario Gavranovic, Haris Seferovic.

Predicted Lineup

(4-2-3-1): Roman Bürki, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodríguez, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria, Xherdan Shaqiri, Blerim Dzemaili, Steven Zuber, Breel Embolo.

Prediction

Given the group that Switzerland have been drawn into, just reaching the knockout stages would be an incredible achievement for their young side.





There will be a huge emphasis on the likes of Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri to really step up in Russia, while veteran players like Johan Djourou, Stephan Lichtsteiner and Blerim Dzemaili have to help the younger players adapt to the biggest stage of them all.





It would be a brilliant sight to see the Swiss make it into the knockout stages of the competition, and a last 16 tie against Germany would actually give them hope of knocking some of their domestic teammates out of the World Cup.





Although the odds are stacked against Switzerland this summer, they're a side with vast experience and quality who can't be underestimated in Russia.