Barcelona and Antoine Griezmann Could Face Respective FIFA Bans Due to Ongoing Transfer Saga

Barcelona could be facing a two-and-a-half-year transfer ban as a result of their conduct in the transfer saga surrounding Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, and the Frenchman could even be banned for six months for his behaviour.

Barcelona's interest in Griezmann has been widely reported for many months, and The Sun are now reporting that both parties could face FIFA's wrath after breaking FIFA's regulations about transfers.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu was asked about any contact between Barcelona and Griezmann, and is quoted by The Sun as saying: "I haven't spoken to him this year, but with his agent in October."

BORIS HORVAT/GettyImages

FIFA has very strict rules concerning transfers, especially when it comes to contact between clubs and players who belong to a different team.

Their regulations state: "A professional shall only be free to conclude a contract with another club if his contract with his present club has expired or is due to expire within six months.

"Any breach of this provision shall be subject to appropriate sanctions."

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Atletico Madrid have previously reported Barcelona to FIFA for their attempts to sign Griezmann, and both parties are now at risk of being disciplined by FIFA.

FIFA have disciplined players and teams for breaching these rules before. Chelsea were temporarily banned from signing players after their illegal pursuit of Gael Kakuta in 2009, and Roma's signing of Philippe Mexes from Auxerre in 2004 resulted in Mexes being banned and Auxerre receiving more compensation.

Barcelona were handed a transfer ban in 2015 after FIFA found them to breach the regulations around signing young players from abroad. They still signed Aleix Vidal and Arda Turan, but were unable to register them until the ban had expired, meaning the players were unable to play.