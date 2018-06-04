2018 FIFA World Cup Team Preview: Analysing Germany's Chances at the Tournament

Four long years have passed since Mario Götze's goal in extra time at the Maracanã ensured that Germany would be crowned as world champions for the first time in 24 years, and it's finally time for Die Mannschaft to defend their title.

The four-time World Cup winners could become the first team to retain the coveted trophy since the historic Brazil side of the mid 20th century, who tasted success in both '58 and '62.

Here we take a look at Germany's perfect record in qualifying, their group stage games and a possible route to the final, as well as a closer look at who could guide their country to glory in Russia.

How They Qualified

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

As far as a successful qualifying campaign goes, Germany have set the benchmark for how it's done with ruthless efficiency.





Their six-team group on the road to Russia included European minnows San Marino (no prizes for guessing that La Serenissima finished qualifying without a single point) as well as fellow outsiders Azerbaijan.





With Germany clear favourites to finish at the summit of the group, there was a three-way battle between Norway, Northern Ireland and the Czech Republic to take that last qualification spot.





Just six points separated all three after 10 games, with Northern Ireland doing just enough to make it in behind the reigning World Cup holders, although they were later knocked out by Switzerland in a playoff match.





Germany went through the entire campaign with a perfect record. Cricket score victories against Norway and San Marino also helped Die Mannschaft finish the campaign with 43 goals to their name - with top scorers Thomas Müller and Sandro Wagner notching five apiece.

Group Stage Games

MLADEN ANTONOV/GettyImages

Germany won't have an easy ride in the World Cup group stage campaign this summer, but Joachim Löw's side remain as Group F's resounding favourites to book their spot in the knockout round in first place.





Thier campaign kicks off against Mexico, where fans can look forward to seeing a number of familiar faces on June 17.





The likes of Javier Hernández, Andrés Guardado, Marco Fabián and Carlos Salcedo all have experience in the German top flight, but Die Mannschaft would be wise to keep one eye on El Tri's golden boy, Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano.





Next up for Germany will be a tough test against Sweden on June 23. The Blågult have had an impressive 68 players feature in the Bundesliga since its inception, with Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) and Ludwig Augustinsson (Werder Bremen) among others featured in their final World Cup squad.





Lastly for the reigning champions will be a test against South Korea on June 27. Danger man Heung-min Son will be hoping he can cause an upset when he lines up against some of his former teammates, having spent seven years in the Bundesliga with Hamburg and Bayer Leverkusen.

Possible Route to the Final

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

With there being a strong consensus that Germany will top Group F this summer, their route to the final at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow could be an uphill battle right from the outset.





A slip up from Brazil could give the Seleção a chance at getting revenge following their 7-1 humiliation on home turf at the last World Cup. But a more likely opponent in the last 16 for Germany would be one of either Switzerland, Costa Rica or Serbia.





A penalty shootout victory for Die Mannschaft looks all but certain in the quarter finals, with a potential matchup against England looking to be a strong possibility. Belgium could also be in contention for a match against Germany, while either Poland or Senegal will have an outside chance.





Moving into the semi-finals and Germany are most likely to face a replay of the 2014 final against Argentina or a match against fellow European giants Spain. Although the likes of Egypt, Russia, Denmark and even Australia could upset the odds.





And just like that Die Mannschaft would find themselves in another World Cup final.

Squad List

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Germany have only released their 27-man preliminary squad ahead of the World Cup this summer, which needs to be whittled down to 23 before the tournament, and is as follows:





Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno (Bayer Leverkusen), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Paris Saint-Germain).







Defenders: Jérôme Boateng (Bayern Munich), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Jonas Hector (FC Köln), Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha BSC), Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea), Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich), Jonathan Tah (Bayern Leverkusen).





Midfielders: Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen), Julian Draxler (Paris Saint-Germain), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), İlkay Gündoğan (Manchester City), Sami Khedira (Juventus), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Mesut Özil (Arsenal), Sebastian Rudy (Bayern Munich).







Attackers: Mario Gómez (VfB Stuttgart), Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich), Nils Petersen (SC Freiburg), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Leroy Sané (Manchester City), Timo Werner (RB Leipzig).

Predicted Lineup

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Joachim Löw experimented a fair bit during the qualifying phase, with forgotten man Mario Götze his most capped forward during the initial stages on the road to Russia. But with Götze not in attendance this summer, along with Sandro Wagner and Lars Stindl, Löw will have to explore all his options ahead of the opening day. The 58-year-old manger is, however, likely to stick with his popular 4-2-3-1 formation that was on display throughout qualifying. Potential Germany Lineup: Ter Stegen, Kimmich, Boateng, Hummels, Hector, Kroos, Khedira, Müller, Özil, Reus, Werner. Prediction

Jamie Squire/GettyImages

There is little question that Germany are at least among the favourites to lift the World Cup this summer. The reigning champions displayed their incredible ability throughout qualifying, and they breezed through the Confederations Cup with their B-team.





The likes of France, Brazil and Argentina are also among the favourites to win the competition, and although Germany have the chance to make history by retaining the World Cup, they could face their toughest tests from their South American rivals.





Predicted finish: Runners-Up