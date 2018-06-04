2018 FIFA World Cup Team Preview: Analysing Germany's Chances at the Tournament

Four long years have passed since Mario Götze's goal in extra time at the Maracanã ensured that Germany would be crowned as world champions for the first time in 24 years, and it's finally time for Die Mannschaft to defend their title.
The four-time World Cup winners could become the first team to retain the coveted trophy since the historic Brazil side of the mid 20th century, who tasted success in both '58 and '62.
Here we take a look at Germany's perfect record in qualifying, their group stage games and a possible route to the final, as well as a closer look at who could guide their country to glory in Russia.
How They Qualified
Group Stage Games
Possible Route to the Final
Squad List
Predicted Lineup
Joachim Löw experimented a fair bit during the qualifying phase, with forgotten man Mario Götze his most capped forward during the initial stages on the road to Russia.
But with Götze not in attendance this summer, along with Sandro Wagner and Lars Stindl, Löw will have to explore all his options ahead of the opening day.
The 58-year-old manger is, however, likely to stick with his popular 4-2-3-1 formation that was on display throughout qualifying.
Potential Germany Lineup: Ter Stegen, Kimmich, Boateng, Hummels, Hector, Kroos, Khedira, Müller, Özil, Reus, Werner.
Prediction