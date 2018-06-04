Barcelona President Confirms Samuel Umtiti's New Astronomical €500m Release Clause

By 90Min
June 04, 2018

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has confirmed that Samuel Umtiti's new contract with the club boasts a €500m (£438m) release clause, according to reports. 

The 24-year-old's future at Camp Nou had been in some doubt in recent times, with the player said to have been left unimpressed with the Catalonians' offerings of a new deal. 

The centre back, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United, believed that his performances merited becoming one of the club's highest earners, with the France international insistent that he should sit behind only Lionel Messi in the club's pay scale. 

Those figures, however, did not seem viable to the Barcelona hierarchy, although, according to Mundo Deportivo, the club were always confident they would be able to tie down Umtiti to a new deal this summer. 

However, the urgency to strike a new agreement came about as it became known that the defender, who joined Barca from Olympique Lyonnais in 2016 in a deal worth around £22.5m, had only a €60m (£52m) release clause - something that must be included in a player's contract by law in Spain. 


Blaugrana were concerned, considering the financial might of the Premier League, that their backline star may become a target for several rivals this summer. 

Although that now seems unlikely, according to ESPN journalist Samuel Marsden Barcelona president Bartomeu has confirmed that as part of Umtiti's new contract with the club, there is a €500m release clause, which should go some way in warding off any pursuers. 

On signing his new deal the World Cup-bound guardian stated: "The priority was to renew here at Barcelona, as I have done. It’s my home. It's a dream to play here, with the best players at, for me, the best club in the world. I don’t see myself playing for another team."

Umtiti now joins the likes of Gareth Bale, Gerard Pique, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Dani Ceballos at the half-a-billion-euro release mark, although is still some way behind Lionel Messi, Isco and Marco Asensio, who are valued at €700m, while Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema's contracts reach the somewhat stomach-churning €1bn price tag. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)