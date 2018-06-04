Bayern Munich Confirm Talks Over Loan Deal With Benfica for Outcast Midfielder

Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches looks set for a homecoming this summer after the club confirmed they were in talks with Benfica over a season-long loan, according to reports.

The Portugal international has struggled to make a name for himself in Bavaria since joining the club for £31m back in 2016.

A maiden campaign where Sanches featured just 26 times for Bayern Munich saw the 20-year-old shipped out to Swansea last summer where he could link up with Paul Clement - the former assistant manager at the Allianz Arena.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

But the former Golden Boy winner struggled to adapt to the Premier League and Sanches only made 12 top-flight appearances during his time in south Wales.

Sanches now looks set to return to boyhood club Benfica after Bayern Munich confirmed that they were in talks to send the young midfielder back to the Estádio da Luz next season, according to Kicker (via A Bola).

Renato Sanchez was sensational in Euro2016. Should have been given more game time at Bayern Munich. I blame Carlo Ancelotti for his lack of development. I also blame clubs when they sign young players. Knowing that? The managers they have. Won’t develop young players. — Timmy Robson (@WaveyTimz277) June 3, 2018

The signing of Leon Goretzka on a free transfer from domestic rivals Schalke 04 has made Sanches' return next season all but impossible, with the likes of Sebastian Rudy and Thiago Alcântara also fighting for a starting spot in Bavaria.

The Bayern Munich hierarchy, namely Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, are eager to see Sanches remain at the club and the Portuguese midfielder is still in their long-term plans.

But the 20-year-old is in desperate need of game time if he is going to develop into the player that Bayern Munich demand. And with Benfica set to part ways with João Carvalho this summer, Sanches is guaranteed a regular place in the starting lineup for the Eagles next season.