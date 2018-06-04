Report Claims Klopp Is Keen on £70m Bundesliga Starlet as Liverpool Plan More Attacking Additions

Jurgen Klopp is in search of another top attacking winger and Bayern Leverkusen's star Leon Bailey seems to be his desired target, according to Calcio Insider,

In past transfer windows Liverpool have been a club looking to strengthen in defensive areas, but the latest report seems to hint that the German manager is in hot pursuit of the Bundesliga star.

Klopp already has quality attacking options in Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, but it was apparent during the Champions League final that the club still lack serious depth in departments other than the back four. With Salah leaving the field after 30 minutes and being replaced by Adam Lallana, it was clear for all to see that Liverpool lost their edge going forward.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Liverpool will be looking to invest in players that will fit into Klopp's style of football; which pushes defending from the front and breaking quickly on the counter.





With the star duo of Mane and Salah called upon time and time again throughout a lengthy season, Klopp will be looking for alternative options to slot straight into his philosophy. And the Jamaican international fits that mould perfectly.

Klopp is reportedly looking to get new faces into the club as soon as possible, and with the Bayer Leverkusen star not going to the World Cup this summer, Bailey could be an option that is completed before the World Cup concludes.

The Reds have also shown interest in Bailey's club teammate Julian Brandt and Monaco's Thomas Lemar in the past months, which suggests the German boss will definitely be adding to his wide attacking options in this transfer window.

David Ramos/GettyImages

With Brandt and Lemar both playing at the World Cup this summer, those negotiations may take much longer to resolve.

Bailey had a great campaign with Bayern Leverkusen last season, with nine goals and six assists to his name. However, bringing in a player that has directly contributed to 15 goals last season means the Jamaican won't come cheap - with Bayer Leverkusen valuing the highly rated youngster at £70m.

Reports from Metro also suggest Liverpool aren't the only club looking at the 20-year-old attacker, with Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich after the services of the young talent.