2018 FIFA World Cup Team Preview: Analysing Poland's Chances at the Tournament

Poland may not be anyone's favourites to lift the FIFA World Cup in Russia this summer. Nevertheless, no one should underestimate a side who are currently ranked tenth in the world by FIFA, and who only lost on penalties to eventual champions Portugal in the 2016 European Championship quarter-final.

Admittedly, apart from a golden era in which they finished third at the 1974 and 1982 tournaments, the Poles' World Cup record is unremarkable at best. Since their exploits in 1982, they have featured in just three World Cups - losing in the second round in 1986 and crashing out in the group stages in 2002 and 2006.

However, with outstanding players such as Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and Napoli midfielder Piotr Zieliński, Poland manager Adam Nawałka will no doubt be optimistic about his side's prospects of making a significant impact in this summer's tournament.

How They Qualified

The Poles dropped just five points and averaged 2.8 goals per game in their qualifying campaign, winning European Group E with ease. They finished five points ahead of Denmark in a group which also included Montenegro, Romania, Armenia and Kazakhstan.

Predictably, Lewandowski was the star of the campaign. The Poland captain netted 16 goals - a new record for a single European World Cup qualifying campaign.

Nevertheless, the Poles shipped 14 goals in their qualifiers - more than any other European side featuring in this summer's tournament. They were also drubbed 4-0 by group runners-up Denmark in Copenhagen.

Group Stage Games

Poland have been granted a relatively kind draw in Group H, in which they will face Senegal, Colombia and Japan - all of whom are ranked below the Poles in the FIFA World Rankings. The Colombians are ranked 16th, while Senegal and Japan are 28th and 60th respectively.

Poland's most challenging encounter is likely to be against Colombia, who reached the quarter-finals of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. However, the South Americans failed to impress in qualifying, losing four and winning just one of their eight matches against the other top five sides in the CONMEBOL group.

The Poles will kick off their campaign against Senegal on June 19, before facing Colombia on June 24 and Japan on June 28.

Possible Route to the Final

Whether or not they win Group H, Poland will most likely be confronted by either Belgium or England in the round of 16.

The Belgians are ranked third in the world and boast a whole array of stars, such as Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku. The Three Lions may look less daunting on paper, but they are one of Poland's bogey sides, having defeated them ten times since the Poles' only win in 1973.

If they defy the odds in the second round, the Poles will likely be rewarded with a quarter-final against either Germany (if Poland win Group H) or Brazil (if they don't). If they achieve what would be a shock victory over either side, they will most likely face Spain or Argentina if they beat Germany, or France or Portugal if they beat Brazil.

Squad List Here is Poland's final squad for the World Cup. Note: Kamil Glik reportedly injured his shoulder in training so may be replaced by Marcin Kamiński.





Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski (Swansea City), Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus), Bartosz Bialkowski (Ipswich Town) Defenders: Kamil Glik (Monaco), Artur Jedrzejczyk (Legia Warsaw), Michal Pazdan (Legia Warsaw), Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund), Jan Bednarek (Southampton), Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria), Thiago Cionek (SPAL) Midfielders: Jakub Blaszczykowski (Wolfsburg), Jacek Goralski (Ludogorets Razgrad), Kamil Grosicki (Hull City), Grzegorz Krychowiak (West Bromwich Albion), Rafal Kurzawa (Gornik Zabrze), Karol Linetty (Sampdoria), Slawomir Peszko (Lechnia Gdansk), Maciej Rybus (Lokomotiv Moscow), Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) Forwards: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli), Lukasz Teodorczyk (Anderlecht), Dawid Kownacki (Sampdoria)

Predicted Lineup

(3-4-2-1) Wojciech Szczęsny; Michał Pazdan, Kamil Glik, Łukasz Piszczek; Maciej Rybus, Karol Linetty, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Artur Jędrzejczyk; Piotr Zieliński, Kamil Grosicki; Robert Lewandowski.

Prediction

Poland may not scale the heights of 1974 or 1982, but they are likely to impress in the group stage - provided that Lewandowski shows the kind of prolific form which he produced in qualifying.

Beyond that point, they face a tough draw, but there's certainly hope for them in the second round. Belgium were stunned by Wales in the 2016 European Championship, while England have won just five World Cup knockout matches on foreign soil.



All in all, Poland are highly unlikely to go out in the group stage, somewhat unlikely to reach the quarter-finals, and extremely unlikely to reach the last four.

Yet even if they face Germany or Brazil in the last eight, the Poles shouldn't despair. The Germans were eliminated by underdogs Bulgaria and Croatia in successive World Cups in the 1990s, while Brazil have failed to reach the semi-final in three of the last four World Cups held in Europe.