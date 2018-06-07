2018 FIFA World Cup Team Preview: Analysing Senegal's Chances at the Tournament

Senegal have booked their place in the 2018 World Cup for the first time since their debut in 2002, where they beat defending champions France on the way to the quarter-finals. Back then, Senegal were only the second African team to make the last eight at a World Cup.





Though Senegal lack global tournament experience, they find themselves in a favourable group, which could easily see them emulate the success they had in South Korea and Japan.

Coach Aliou Cisse was the captain of the 2002 Senegalese World Cup team, and will hope to be a firm reminder of what this group of players can achieve at this year's tournament. With a squad full of European based players such as Sadio Mane, Cheihkou Kouyate, and Kalidou Koulibaly, Senegal do have a squad that could cause an upset.

How They Qualified

Senegal qualification campaign was a successful one. Not only did they qualify for their second ever World Cup, but they finished top of Group D unbeaten, only conceding three goals in the process.

Though the records show it seemed like an easy qualification campaign for Senegal, a contentious moment did favour the Senegalese.

In an unprecedented decision by FIFA - to order a replay of their 2-1 loss in South Africa because of match-fixing by the referee - saw Senegal benefited by winning the replay 2-1.

Senegal now travel to Russia - alongside Tunisia, Egypt, Morocco and Nigeria - with form on their side.

Possible Route to the Final

The World Cup draw placed Senegal in Group H alongside side Poland, Colombia, and Japan. Realistically it's one of the only groups that could see any of the four teams finish in the top two and progress into the last 16.

Senegal's first game is on June 19 against Poland, in a game that could go either way. An opening win could see Senegal push on to win the group and once again find themselves progressing into the next round.

They will have to wait on other results in this group as it seems like all four teams could pick up points in all three games. With Japan their opponents on the 24th June, and their final game against Colombia on the 28th, it will be an exciting group to keep an eye on.

If Senegal do finish the group as winners or runners up, they could face either Belgium or England in the last 16.

Depending on Senegal's form in the group stages, coming up against a side like England could favour the African nation - given they've got squad full of European based players who may be quite familiar with the style and personnel they'll face up to.

Squad List



Aliou Cisse is not afraid to make big decisions, having left out some big names in his 23, most notably Everton's Oumar Niasse.





Goalkeepers: Abdoulaye Diallo, Khadim Ndiaye, Alfred Gomis

Defenders: Kalidou Koulibaly, Lamine Gassama, Moussa Wague, Youssouf Sabaly, Kara Mbodji, Saliou Ciss, Salif Sane

Midfielders: Cheihkou Kouyate, Alfred Ndiaye, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Cheikh Ndoye, Pape Alioune Ndiaye

Forwards: Sadio Mane, Diafra Sakho, Moussa Sow, Moussa Konate, Ismaila Sarr, Keita Balde, Mame Biram Diouf, Mbaye Niang

Predicted Lineup





Khadim N'Diaye; Kalidou Koulibaly, Salif Sane, Youssouf Sabaly, Lamine Gassama; Cheihkou Kouyate, Idrissa Gueye, Cheikh Ndoye; Mbaye Niang, Sadio Mane, Diafra Sakho