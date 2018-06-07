Juventus Set to Sign Genoa Star Mattia Perin for £12m as Life After Gianluigi Buffon Begins

By 90Min
June 07, 2018

Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin is reportedly set to sign for Serie A giants Juventus for €15m, according to reports.

The Italian has made 177 appearances in the top flight of Italian football, with 148 of those at Genoa. He has subsequently become a well-recognised figure in Italian football and has the credentials as one of the most experienced goalkeepers currently playing in the top Italian division.

According to Football Italia, the goalkeeper is due to take his medical in Turin on Firday, with the Serie A champions hoping the signing will provide some competition for current Juventus number one Wojciech Szczesny, who is set to replace the legendary Gianluigi Buffon in the Juve goal. 


Juventus are believed to be paying €12m up front, with €3m in bonuses for Perin himself. They are hoping he can be tied down with a four year contract worth an incredible €2.5m per annum. 

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

Perin has made two appearances for the Italian national team, most recently playing against the Netherlands in a 1-1 draw on the 4th June, where he produced a man of the match performance at the stadium in Turin which he may soon call home. 


As the Azzurri did not qualify for the World Cup, the man between the sticks will not have an opportunity to replicate his dominating performance against the Netherlands at a major international tournament this summer. 

Following the retirement of Italian goalkeeping legend Gianluigi Buffon, Perin will be hoping that he can perform consistently for both club and country.

