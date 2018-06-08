Everton Join List of Growing Suitors Interested in Signing Prolific Dutch Target Man Bas Dost

By 90Min
June 08, 2018

Everton are interested in signing Sporting CP's Dutch forward Bas Dost, according to reports in Spain.

Reports in Marca suggest the Toffees will battle it out against with Premier League club Newcastle for the former Dutch international's signature this summer, as new manager Marco Silva looks to strengthen his attacking options.

Dost played 44 times for Sporting in all competitions last season, helping the club reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League, where they narrowly lost to eventual winners Atletico Madrid.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

The 29-year-old scored 33 goals in all competitions last season, bringing his Sporting Lisbon tally to a staggering 61 goals in 61 games - numbers that are sure to excite Everton fans. 


His goalscoring form over the last two years has ranked him among Europe's most prolific marksman, alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.


Sporting's season success relied heavily on Dost's influence, with two of their three league defeats coming when the centre forward was out injured. With Sporting just missing out on a Champions League spot, things could very well have been different if Dost had been available for selection.

Dost, who sensationally stated back in April that he wouldn't play for the Netherlands again, has been capped 18 times for his country, only scoring once during that time though.

His focus on club football appears to be doing him no harm though, with 6'5" target man potentially the ideal first signing for Marco Silva since his appointment at Goodison Park.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

His high work-rate and ability to link play with the midfield could be perfectly suited to Silva's intricate style of play, with Dost sure to be excited by the prospect of complimenting wingers Theo Walcott and Yannick Bolasie on Merseyside.

