Juventus have officially announced the signing of Mattia Perin from Genoa on a four-year deal. The Italian international goalkeeper completed his £12m move from I Rossoblu on Friday evening after successfully completing his medical at the Allianz Stadium.

The club's official announcement of the transfer stated: "Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that the agreement with Genoa Cricket & Football Club S.p.A. for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Mattia Perin has been finalised for a consideration of €12m payable in three financial years.

"The purchase value may increase by a further maximum of €3m on achieving given conditions in the course of the duration of the contract.

"This acquisition will generate economic and financial effects starting from 2018/2019 sportive season.

"Juventus and the player have signed a 4-year contract of employment until 30 June 2022."

Despite being only 25, Mattia Perin has enjoyed a long-tenured Serie A career to date. The Latina native made his league debut in 2011 at the tender age of 18 for his boyhood club Genoa, and has gone on to make 148 Serie A appearances for I Rossoblu.

Perin impressively has the second-highest saves percentage in the Serie A over the past five years, joint with Gianluigi Donnarumma with an astonishing 73% save percentage.

The goalkeeper with the highest save percentage over the past five years is the man whom Perin is set to replace at Juventus: Gianluigi Buffon.

Although Wojciech Szczesny will likely be Juve's No. 1 next season, Perin - due to his age - may be the club's long term successor to the legendary Buffon, who departed the Allianz Stadium after 17 years.