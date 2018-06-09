Portuguese Report Claims Tottenham Are Eyeing €30m Deal to Sign Benfica Full Back Alex Grimaldo

By 90Min
June 09, 2018

Reports in Portugal claim that Tottenham have €30m to spend of SL Benfica left back Alejandro Grimaldo, with a view to bringing the Spaniard to north London.

According to Portuguese publication Record, the possibility of signing the Spanish U21 international is dependant on the future of Danny Rose, with question marks residing over where the 27-year-old will be playing his football next season.

Should the England international - who is set to feature for Gareth Southgate's side at this summer's World Cup - indeed leaves Spurs, Grimaldo remains a viable option for Mauricio Pochettino to replace him. The media outlet state that the Premier League club are more than capable or meeting the aforementioned buyout clause set by club president Luis Felipe Vieira.

FBL-POR-LIGA-BENFICA-MARITIMO

Spurs however were believed to be behind Italian side Napoli in the queue to sign the former Barcelona man to replace the seemingly outgoing figure of Faouzi Ghoulam, although the arrival of new boss Carlo Ancelotti means that proposed move is on hold. 

Since arriving at the Estadio da Luz in January 2016, Grimaldo has gone on to make 63 appearances for the Lisbon-based side, earning plenty of silverware in the process, winning two league titles, a Portuguese Cup and League Cup.

Despite his small stature, Grimaldo boasts incredible pace from the left hand side, while also possessing a quality delivery, whether it be in play or from set pieces, registering four assists during the 2017/18 league season. 

If Grimaldo does indeed join Spurs this summer, he will definitely be playing alongside their star striker Harry Kane, who recently agreed a new six-year contract to remain with his boyhood club.  

