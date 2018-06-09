Report Claims Real Madrid Have Offered Cristiano Ronaldo New Deal Worth Up to €35.5m Per Year

By 90Min
June 09, 2018

Real Madrid have reportedly offered Cristiano Ronaldo a new deal that could see the 33-year-old pocket €35.5m-per-season.

According to Manolo Lama during El Partidazo on Spanish radio station Cadena COPE, the journalist claimed that Los Blancos are willing to offer their all-time leading goalscorer a fixed salary of €25m-per-season, with the Portuguese international reaching €35.5m should he meet the objectives set by the club.

TOPSHOT-FBL-EUR-C1-JUVENTUS-REAL MADRID

The additional €7.5m would be distributed should he win the following: €2m for the Champions League title, €1.5m for the La Liga title, €1m for a Copa del Rey, €1m for the Best Player award, €1m for the Golden Ball, €0.5m for the Pichichi and €0.5m for the number of games played, although the full details remain unclear.

Question marks have been raised over Ronaldo's future after comments following their 3-1 win in the Champions League final suggested he could leave the Santiago Bernabeu, comments he would later backtrack on. Although Lama did state (as quoted by AS) that the situation regarding the Champions League's all-time leading goalscorer is: "very complicated, but not irreversible."

Ronaldo's current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2021, and while this alleged deal would see him remain as Real Madrid's highest paid player, he would still be behind Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar.

With his future uncertain, it might be a while until Ronaldo's future is confirmed, as the mercurial forward is set to lead Euro 2016 winners Portugal at this summer's World Cup in Russia, with an Iberian Derby against Spain their opening game of Group B on June 15.

