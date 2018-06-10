Newcastle Reportedly Interested In Signing Talented Spurs Prospect and England U-20 International

By 90Min
June 10, 2018

Newcastle United are reportedly 'keeping tabs' on talented young Tottenham prospect Marcus Edwards.


The Chronicle report that the Magpies are scouring Europe for talented midfielders, but haven't ruled out young British talent either.

The Guardian reported this week that Edwards is keen for a move away from the north London club, having accepted his chances of a first-team breakthrough at the club are all but gone.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

Once compared to Lionel Messi by Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, Edwards is yet to feature at a senior level for Spurs.


Edwards played nine times in the Premier League 2 and six times in the UEFA Youth League this season, scoring eight goals and assisting five times across the 15 appearances. The 19-year-old has also featured predominantly for England's national youth sides, amassing 48 appearances and 13 goals.

He went on loan to Norwich City during the second half of this past season, but managed just six minutes of first-team football in a single substitute appearance. Shortly after making his debut, he ended the loan spell early and returned to Tottenham, citing 'personal reasons'.

Naomi Baker/GettyImages

Questions over the player's mentality and attitude were raised following the failed loan spell, but no official reasoning was given for it being cut short.

According to The Chronicle, Newcastle may be willing to offer the talented young player an escape route to the North East this summer should he chose to leave Spurs.


Ajax and RB Leipzig are both understood to be interested in the player's availability this summer too, with both sides renowned for developing young talent.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

It remains to be seen whether the player could realistically perform in the Premier League, given his struggles at Norwich in the Championship this season.


However, Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez is highly-lauded for his man-management and ability to nurture the best out of young players, so Edwards could yet forge himself a Premier League career.

