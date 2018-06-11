Inter Agree Cash-Plus-Player Deal for Roma's Radja Nainggolan Ahead of UCL Return

Inter Milan have agreed a deal to sign AS Roma ace Radja Nainggolan in a move that will involve a cash-plus-player swap, according to reports in Italy.

The 30-year-old had previously left the door open to a second spell under former Giallorossi coach Luciano Spalletti after the two worked together at the Stadio Olimpico during the 2016/17 campaign.

And according to Tuttosport and Telelombardia, as quoted by Football Italia, a €29m (£25.5m) switch has been agreed, with it claimed that the deal will be formalised on July 1.

Yes. If this is true it's ridiculous that we can't get more for our best midfielder who's been quite a loyal servant for many years now.



Nicolo Zaniolo doesn't look too bad though, so he's likely worth more than 2m. — Martin Santon (@martinsanton) June 11, 2018

The report also states that as part of the move, Inter youth star Nicolo Zaniolo will join Roma following his pivotal role in Nerazzurri's Scudetto-winning Primavera team.

The trequartista, who turns 19 next month, netted 14 goals and provided 10 assists during his side's silverware-laden campaign. However, he has been used as a bargaining chip in Inter's pursuit of Nainggolan just 12 months after securing a €1.75m move from Serie B outfit Virtus Entella.

It is suggested that the Belgian, who is not part of Roberto Martinez's World Cup plans this summer, will earn around €4.5m (£3.9m) per year - equating to roughly £75,000 a week.

Why is Roberto Martínez under pressure in Belgium?



He has left home Radja Nainggolan and was criticised by Kevin De Bruyne



⚽📱📻 - https://t.co/Qk7lSDQJ3w pic.twitter.com/IABgJhHNt4 — BBC 5 live Sport (@5liveSport) June 6, 2018

The midfielder enjoyed a fruitful campaign for Roma last time out, scoring four times and providing nine assists in Serie A while netting twice and teeing up the same amount again in the Champions League.

Having a player in his XI who has a substantial amount of elite European experience will be beneficial for Spalletti ahead of Nerazzurri taking their place in the competition next term.

I'm perpetually amazed at how quick people are to dismiss Radja Nainggolan. Still the club's best midfielder by a country mile. — Chiesa di Totti (@chiesaditotti) June 9, 2018

However, whether the 59-year-old will be able to keep the reported troublemaker in check remains to be seen.