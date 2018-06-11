Report Claims Arsenal Transfer Target Set for Transfer U-Turn Despite Player Rubbishing Speculation

By 90Min
June 11, 2018

Arsenal transfer target Yacine Adli may be in the midst of a complete u-turn on his decision to join the club this summer despite claims the deal was all but done, according to reports in France. 

Last week, it was stated that the Paris Saint-Germain youth ace was set to join the Gunners this summer as Unai Emery attempted to strengthen the north Londoners ahead of his first campaign at the helm at the Emirates Stadium. 

The 17-year-old was apparently already in the capital ahead of finalising the agreement in what was claimed as a three-year deal with the Premier League outfit. 

However, Adli's proposed switch may now be off, with RMC Sport journalist, Loic Tanzi, tweeting: "New twist in the case of Yacine Adli? The player, in London at present, could come back on his decision..."

But the player refuted Tanzi's statement to Instagram on Sunday evening, as quoted by Get French Football, insisting the speculation of him closing in on a move to Arsenal was incorrect by writing: "You have no idea what you’re on about," and the location setting him in Paris - rather than the reported London. 


If the teenager has indeed gone back on the proposed move, if there ever was one, it will be a disappointing situation for Arsenal's transfer set up, who have been clearly impressed with the up and coming PSG starlet's academy showings during the recently concluded campaign. 

The attacking midfielder has also represented France at Under-16, Under-17 and Under-18 level during his career, in which he has scored 13 goals in 23 showings - noticeable figures for a non-striker. 

