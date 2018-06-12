Liverpool's Pursuit of Nabil Fekir Takes Fresh Twist as Report Delivers Update on Collapsed Transfer

By 90Min
June 12, 2018

Liverpool transfer target Nabil Fekir - who prior to the collapse of the deal was expected to join Jurgen Klopp's side before Les Bleus left for the World Cup - could yet get his move to Anfield after the saga took another twist.

Lyon called off negotiations for the sale of Fekir after Liverpool tried to renegotiate the terms of the transfer after issues arose during the course of the forward's medical on Saturday.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

Fekir, who scored 23 goals for Lyon in Ligue 1 last term, was the Reds' prime transfer target and was seen as the long-term replacement for Philippe Coutinho.

The French international was so close to signing for Liverpool and had even conducted interviews with the club's media team before the dramatic collapse of the deal.

Aurelien Meunier/GettyImages

However, there may yet be another twist in the Fekir saga, as according to the Mirror, the transfer still remains a possibility despite Lyon's statement on Friday suggesting otherwise.

The Mirror report reads: "Fekir remains a possibility – despite suggestions the transfer is stone dead.

"As the deal stood when Lyon called a formal halt to negotiations in a statement, Liverpool could not proceed.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

"Lyon though, have looked at ways of restructuring the terms of the £53m transfer, which would reflect concerns relating to knee surgery the France international underwent.

"The onus is now on their president Jean-Michel Aulas to come up with an agreement which can bring Liverpool back to the table, and while that remains a distant prospect, it is not impossible with the player still desperate for an Anfield switch, and Klopp still keen."

