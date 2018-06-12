Real Madrid has confirmed Spain coach Julen Lopetegui as Zinedine Zidane's successor, with the 51-year-old taking over Los Blancos after the World Cup.

The veteran manager has signed a three-year deal at the Bernabeu, just weeks after extending his contract with the Spanish national side to the end of the 2020 European Championships.

Lopetegui is one of very few players to feature for both Real Madrid and Barcelona in his club career, and coached Los Blancos' B team around a decade ago.

Comunicado oficial: Julen Lopetegui será el entrenador del #RealMadrid tras la celebración del Mundial de Rusia 2018.https://t.co/4bTZwbBTMv pic.twitter.com/DZz5i3ijUn — #CHAMP13NS 🏆⚽️ (@realmadrid) June 12, 2018

Speaking just three weeks ago after signing his new Spain contract, the former Porto boss said: "I'm grateful for the confidence placed in me and in my staff.

"I wasn't losing any sleep regarding a new contract as we all know that football is uncertain. We are very happy with what we have done so far. We've worked very hard the past two years and we will continue to do so."

Instead, that hard work will take place in Madrid with the three-time reigning European champions, while Spain is left looking for a new manager between the World Cup and Euro 2020.