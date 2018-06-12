From Russia With Lough: Adidas Telstar 18 Is Specifically Designed to Stop Dip & Swerve

By 90Min
June 12, 2018

Adidas Telstar 18 - the World Cup's official ball for this summer's tournament in Russia - is believed to have been designed to nullify the use of dip and swerve techniques during the competition this year; because apparently that's a bad thing.

Those responsible for making it have done their very best over in Loughborough University to ensure that knuckle ball efforts are eradicated from Russia in the coming weeks, thanks to three years of research and a number of millions of pounds being thrown into it.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

That is, according to The Sun. As with every ball that gets created ahead of every season, the Telstar 18 is supposedly the best one to ever grace a football pitch - much like the Jubulani was back in 2010...remember that?

Eight years later, though, Adidas have got it right. Using jigsaw-like panels, the ball slots together perfectly in order to iron our any differences in thickness on the ball's carcass, meaning that when you hit the sweet spot, you hit it true - with no dip, swerve or swaz. So expect to see a lot of free-kicks soar into row Z this summer.

According to the report, the ball should 'fly true through the air when it is struck on the sweet spot', which means that if you don't hit the sweet spot, the ball will not fly through the air.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

The black and white design draws inspiration from Russia's urban landscape and is modelled around the 1970 ball used when Russia last hosted the World Cup - when it spins, it mimics the original Adidas Telstar used almost 50 years ago.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)