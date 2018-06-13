Sporting CP Issue Statement Appearing to Confirm Release of Carvalho, Martins & Others

Sporting CP appear to have addressed the scandal that enveloped the club over the past month and have all but confirmed that William Carvalho, Gelson Martins and Bas Dost and other key players have had their contracts terminated.

Sporting players and coaches were attacked by around 50 angry fans at the club's training ground last month after missing out on Champions League qualification. The team subsequently lost the Portuguese cup final against Aves a few days later.

Club president Bruno de Carvalho had already suspended as many as 19 players earlier in the season as a kneejerk reaction to Europa League elimination against Atletico Madrid.

It was reported earlier this week that captain Carvalho, winger Martins, striker Dost, as well as midfielder Bruno Fernandes and long serving goalkeeper Rui Patricio had sought to tear up the contracts and leave the club.

Sporting have now responded to by publishing a statement with a full squad list of the players currently available to them, which excluded 'possible terminations'.

None of Carvalho, Martins, Dost, Fernandes or Patricio are on that list.

With each of the five seen as valuable assets by clubs across Europe, there could now be a serious scramble to snap up the free agents. Carvalho looks as though he could join Paris Saint-Germain, while Martins has been heavily linked with Arsenal in recent weeks.