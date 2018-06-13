Sporting CP Issue Statement Appearing to Confirm Release of Carvalho, Martins & Others

By 90Min
June 13, 2018

Sporting CP appear to have addressed the scandal that enveloped the club over the past month and have all but confirmed that William Carvalho, Gelson Martins and Bas Dost and other key players have had their contracts terminated.

Sporting players and coaches were attacked by around 50 angry fans at the club's training ground last month after missing out on Champions League qualification. The team subsequently lost the Portuguese cup final against Aves a few days later.

Club president Bruno de Carvalho had already suspended as many as 19 players earlier in the season as a kneejerk reaction to Europa League elimination against Atletico Madrid.

It was reported earlier this week that captain Carvalho, winger Martins, striker Dost, as well as midfielder Bruno Fernandes and long serving goalkeeper Rui Patricio had sought to tear up the contracts and leave the club.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

Sporting have now responded to by publishing a statement with a full squad list of the players currently available to them, which excluded 'possible terminations'.

None of Carvalho, Martins, Dost, Fernandes or Patricio are on that list.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

With each of the five seen as valuable assets by clubs across Europe, there could now be a serious scramble to snap up the free agents. Carvalho looks as though he could join Paris Saint-Germain, while Martins has been heavily linked with Arsenal in recent weeks.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)