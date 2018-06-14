Greek Giants Olympiacos Readying Summer Move for Liverpool Outcast Lazar Markovic

By 90Min
June 14, 2018

Liverpool could be about to finally offload Lazar Markovic, with Olympiacos reportedly interested in signing the winger this summer.

According to Greek outlet Sdna, Liverpool have offered Olympiacos the chance to sign Markovic and the Greek side are 'seriously considering' a move for the 24-year-old.

MB Media/GettyImages

Expectations were high when Liverpool spent £20m to bring Markovic to Anfield from Portuguese side Benfica in 2014. However, the Serbian winger has failed to make an impact for the Reds, making just 19 Premier League appearances and being repeatedly sent out on loan to the likes of Fenerbahce, Sporting, Hull City and Anderlecht.

Selling Markovic would surely be a no-brainer for Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool hierarchy will no doubt Olympiacos offer a reasonable sum for the player, with a return to the fold looking increasingly unlikely given Liverpool's more impressive options in attack.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

Markovic began his professional playing career in 2011, having progressed through the youth academy of the Serbian club. He joined Benfica in 2013 and enjoyed an impressive season in the Primeira Liga, scoring on his debut and ultimately catching the eye of then-Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers.

However, after failing to break into the side during his first season, Markovic was sent out on loan to Turkish giants Fenerbahce. He has remained on loan for the majority of Klopp's tenure at Liverpool and has been deemed surplus to requirements for some time.

Liverpool have already made two high-profile signings this summer, with Naby Keita joining from RB Leipzig and Fabinho being signed from Monaco for a combined total of nearly £100m. Klopp will be hoping his new signings can help Liverpool challenge for the Premier League title in the 2018/19 season, having finished fourth in the competition last season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)