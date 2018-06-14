Greek Giants Olympiacos Readying Summer Move for Liverpool Outcast Lazar Markovic

Liverpool could be about to finally offload Lazar Markovic, with Olympiacos reportedly interested in signing the winger this summer.

According to Greek outlet Sdna, Liverpool have offered Olympiacos the chance to sign Markovic and the Greek side are 'seriously considering' a move for the 24-year-old.

MB Media/GettyImages

Expectations were high when Liverpool spent £20m to bring Markovic to Anfield from Portuguese side Benfica in 2014. However, the Serbian winger has failed to make an impact for the Reds, making just 19 Premier League appearances and being repeatedly sent out on loan to the likes of Fenerbahce, Sporting, Hull City and Anderlecht.

Selling Markovic would surely be a no-brainer for Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool hierarchy will no doubt Olympiacos offer a reasonable sum for the player, with a return to the fold looking increasingly unlikely given Liverpool's more impressive options in attack.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

Markovic began his professional playing career in 2011, having progressed through the youth academy of the Serbian club. He joined Benfica in 2013 and enjoyed an impressive season in the Primeira Liga, scoring on his debut and ultimately catching the eye of then-Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers.

However, after failing to break into the side during his first season, Markovic was sent out on loan to Turkish giants Fenerbahce. He has remained on loan for the majority of Klopp's tenure at Liverpool and has been deemed surplus to requirements for some time.

Liverpool have already made two high-profile signings this summer, with Naby Keita joining from RB Leipzig and Fabinho being signed from Monaco for a combined total of nearly £100m. Klopp will be hoping his new signings can help Liverpool challenge for the Premier League title in the 2018/19 season, having finished fourth in the competition last season.