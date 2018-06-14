Swedish Legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic Highlights 2 Players to Look Out for at the World Cup

36-year-old striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed who he believes will be the best players at this summer's World Cup in Russia.

The MLS player, who has scored 7 goals in 11 appearances for LA Galaxy, will not be playing for the Swedish national team at this World Cup following his retirement from international football after Euro 2016.

Zlatan will still be watching his former Manchester United teammates at the World Cup and, according to an interview with FIFA.com, believes one of them is set to shine at the tournament:



"I think [Paul] Pogba for sure, who everybody knows is fast and skilful."



FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

He continued on to say that another French player could also use the tournament to demonstrate his talents, stating: "[Kylian] Mbappe, an up-and-coming star who still has more to give to get to the top, but he will for sure arrive there.



"There are so many players who are exciting at the moment that for sure some other star that nobody has been talking about will dominate."

Both Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe are set to appear for the French national team in this World Cup, playing against Australia, Peru and Denmark in Group D. France are expected to do well in the tournament, as they have one of the most exciting squads at the tournament.







Paul Pogba, who has had a difficult season under Jose Mourinho at Manchester United, will be hoping that a good performance at the World Cup will secure his place in the Red Devil's starting 11 next season.

JEFF PACHOUD/GettyImages

Kylian Mbappe, who was recently feared to have been injured in the training session earlier this week, has had an impressive season for PSG in Ligue 1, scoring 13 goals and creating a furteight in 27 games.