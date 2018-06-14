The four-year wait is finally over: The 2018 World Cup is here, and national teams from every corner of the globe are ready to showcase their talents on the pitch.

Germany is aiming to defend their 2014 title, while contenders Brazil and Spain are looking to return to glory. But before the action starts the world will turn its eyes to the opening ceremony in Moscow at Luzhniki Stadium.

Singer Robbie Williams is slated to perform at the event, which will precede the opening match of the tournament between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

See how to watch the Opening Ceremony below:

How to watch

Start Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Telmundo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Qualified subscribers can also watch on Fox Sports Go.

