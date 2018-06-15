Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo started the scoring off early against Spain on Friday in the two teams' opening World Cup match—but he saved his most impressive scoring for the game's conclusion.

His penalty gave Portugal an early one-goal lead, but after Diego Costa equalized, Ronaldo scored again before halftime to give his country a 2–1 advantage. It's the first time Ronaldo has scored twice in a single World Cup match. But Ronaldo wasn't done, scoring a late free kick equalizer to seal a 3–3 draw.

Ronaldo has now scored a goal in four different World Cups, joining only Miroslav Klose, Pele and Uwe Seeler.

His first goal came four minutes in when he drew a foul and made a penalty kick on Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea.

Cristiano Ronaldo draws the penalty, converts the penalty, and has now scored one goal in each of the last four #WorldCup competitions (via @FoxSoccer) pic.twitter.com/JRA2rwJvdQ — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) June 15, 2018

Diego Costa then hit an equalizer on his own in the 24th minute.

Diego Costa does it himself to pull Spain level! pic.twitter.com/7hoyfaHEyj — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 15, 2018

Ronaldo's second score came on a more routine play and de Gea messed up again to give Portugal the lead.

David de Gea is going to want that one back 🙈 pic.twitter.com/hqjFQtWbOJ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 15, 2018

Absolute howler from David De Gea! Ronaldo gets his second goal of the game and makes it 2-1! #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/gbhIHtbOEY — David Maxx🏳️‍🌈🇵🇱 (@DavidMaxx_) June 15, 2018

Then, with the game seemingly out of hand of Portugal, Ronaldo scored a stunning free kick goal to secure a hat trick in the opening match and tie the score.

Ronaldo's hat trick is just the 51st in the history of the World Cup and the first since Xherdan Shaqiri scored three goals for Switzerland against Honduras in 2014.

The Spanish federation is coming off a head coaching transition that occurred two days before the team's opening match. Head coach Julen Lopetegui because was fired because he accepted a job with Real Madrid. Fernando Hierro replaced Lopetegui.

Spain next faces Iran on Wednesday, and Portugal will take on Morocco on Wednesday.