WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Late Free Kick Equalizer, Sealing Hat Trick vs. Spain

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo has three goals in the team's World Cup match aginst Spain.

By Charlotte Carroll and Nihal Kolur
June 15, 2018

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo started the scoring off early against Spain on Friday in the two teams' opening World Cup match—but he saved his most impressive scoring for the game's conclusion. 

His penalty gave Portugal an early one-goal lead, but after Diego Costa equalized, Ronaldo scored again before halftime to give his country a 2–1 advantage. It's the first time Ronaldo has scored twice in a single World Cup match. But Ronaldo wasn't done, scoring a late free kick equalizer to seal a 3–3 draw. 

Ronaldo has now scored a goal in four different World Cups, joining only Miroslav Klose, Pele and Uwe Seeler.

His first goal came four minutes in when he drew a foul and made a penalty kick on Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea. 

Diego Costa then hit an equalizer on his own in the 24th minute. 

Ronaldo's second score came on a more routine play and de Gea messed up again to give Portugal the lead.

Then, with the game seemingly out of hand of Portugal, Ronaldo scored a stunning free kick goal to secure a hat trick in the opening match and tie the score.

Ronaldo's hat trick is just the 51st in the history of the World Cup and the first since Xherdan Shaqiri scored three goals for Switzerland against Honduras in 2014.

The Spanish federation is coming off a head coaching transition that occurred two days before the team's opening match. Head coach Julen Lopetegui because was fired because he accepted a job with Real Madrid. Fernando Hierro replaced Lopetegui.

Spain next faces Iran on Wednesday, and Portugal will take on Morocco on Wednesday.

