LIVE: Croatia Leads Against Nigeria Thanks to Own Goal

Follow along for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays as Croatia and Nigeria square off at the World Cup.

By Luis Miguel Echegaray
June 16, 2018

Croatia and Nigeria wrap up the third day of action in the World Cup when they meet in Group D play.

Croatia features one of the more talent-laden sides in the field, with Real Madrid's Luka Modric, Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic, Juventus's Mario Mandzukic and Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic leading the charge. 

Nigeria, conversely, blends a rising generation that includes the Premier League's Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi with veterans like Victor Moses and John Obi Mikel, making for a dangerous side in a deep group that also features Argentina and Iceland.

The match started with Croatia's usual attempt to control possession while Nigeria's young squad looking to counter at every opportunity. Much of the early threat came from the left handside as a soft cross came in looking for Mario Mandzukic, but Nigeria defended well.

After five minutes of play, it was clear Nigeria was also looking to take advantage of every dead-ball situation. As we approached 10 minutes, Croatia was awarded its first corner but the Super Eagles cleared with intent and purpose. Both teams looked to use the wide spaces to create chances but neither were succesful. A great chance for Perisic just outside the box goes above the bar, becoming the first real attempt for the European nation. 

In the 19th minute, Luka Modric placed a floating ball in the box but eventually came to no avail. The more the half developed, the more comfortable Croatia felt as not enough numbers in the final third for Nigeria were causing problems.

In the 32nd minute, Croatia went on top thanks to a scrappy corner, which was deflected from Mandzukic's header, only for Oghenekaro Etebo to put it in his own goal.

By the end of the half, Nigeria felt a few chances went missing but plenty to play in this one as the Super Eagles headed into the break down by a goal but not defeated.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both sides:

Here are the rosters for both teams:

CROATIA

Goalkeepers: Lovre Kalinic (Dinamo Zagreb), Dominik Livakovic (Gent), Danijel Subasic (Monaco)

Defenders: Duje Caleta-Car (Red Bull Salzburg); Vedran Corluka (Lokomotiv Moscow), Tin Jedvaj (Bayer Leverkusen), Dejan Lovren (Liverpool), Josip Pivaric (Dynamo Kiev), Ivan Strinic (AC Milan), Domagoj Vida (Besiktas), Sime Vrsajlko (Atletico Madrid)

Midfielders: Milan Badelj (Fiorentina), Filip Bradaric (Rijeka), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter), Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid), Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona)

Forwards: Nikola Kalinic (Milan), Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Mario Mandzukic (Juventus), Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan), Marko Pjaca (Juventus), Ante Rebic (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Manager: Zlatko Dalic

NIGERIA

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Deportivo La Coruna), Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba), Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United)

Defenders: William Troost-Ekong (Bursasport), Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor), Tyronne Ebuehi (Ado Den Haag), Elderson Echiejile (Cercle Brugge KSV), Bryan Idowu (Amkar Perm), Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC), Leon Balogun (Brighton), Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa)

Midfielders: Mikel John Obi (Tianjin Teda), Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City), Oghenekaro Etebo (Las Palmas), John Ogu (Hapoel Be'er Sheva), Joel Obi (Torino, Italy)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow), Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City), Victor Moses (Chelsea), Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai), Alex Iwobi (Arsenal), Simeon Nwankwo (Crotone)

Manager: Gernot Rohr

