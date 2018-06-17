Brazil begins its run for a sixth World Cup title when its faces Switzerland at Rostov Arena on Sunday.

The two sides are joined by Costa Rica and Serbia in Group E. Brazil is the favorite to top the group and among the favorites to win the World Cup, led by strikers Neymar, Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Jesus as well as midfielders Philippe Coutinho and Willian. Brazil coasted in World Cup qualifying after changing managers to Tite and looks to continue that form upon returning to the World Cup after a fourth-place finish on home soil in 2014.

Switzerland came in second place in its World Cup qualifying group with nine wins in 10 matches, losing out on a tiebreaker to Portugal. The Swiss defeated Northern Ireland in the playoff round 1-0 on aggregate to secure their place in Russia, and with Granit Xhaka, Breel Embolo and Xherdan Shaqiri leading the way, they will provide a stiff challenge to each team in the group.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, NBCSN, Telemundo

​Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.