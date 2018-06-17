Costa Rica stunned the world four years ago. Now, many of the same Ticos are back to prove that was no fluke.

The 2014 World Cup quarterfinalists open their 2018 run against Serbia in Group E on Sunday in Samara, Russia. Led by a familiar cast that includes Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas and veterans Joel Campbell and Bryan Ruiz, Costa Rica will hope to replicate its group showing in Brazil, when it topped past World Cup winners England, Uruguay and Italy to advance to the knockout stage.

Serbia won't make it easy though, not with a veteran cast of its own led by Nemanja Matic, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Aleksandar Kolarov and Branislav Ivanovic. Serbia will also be hoping for contributions from younger players, some of whom played for the 2015 U-20 World Cup championship team.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match.

Here are the lineups for both sides:

Here are the teams for #CRCSRB 👀#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/np2DCvEQ78 — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 17, 2018

Here are the rosters for both nations:

COSTA RICA

Goalkeepers: Leonel Moreira (Herediano), Keylor Navas (Real Madrid), Patrick Pemberton (LDA)

Defenders: Johnny Acosta (Aguilas Dorados), Francisco Calvo (Minnesota United), Oscar Duarte (Espanyol), Cristian Gamboa (Celtic), Giancarlo Gonzalez (Bologna), Ronald Matarrita (NYCFC), Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland), Ian Smith (Norrkoping), Kendall Waston (Vancouver Whitecaps)

Midfielders: Randall Azofeifa (Herediano), Christian Bolanos (Saprissa), Celso Borges (Deportivo La Coruna), Daniel Colindres (Saprissa), David Guzman (Portland Timbers), Bryan Ruiz (Sporting Lisbon), Yeltsin Tejeda (Lausanne), Rodney Wallace (NYCFC)

Forwards: Joel Campbell (Real Betis), Marco Urena (LAFC), Johan Venegas (Saprissa)

Manager: Oscar Ramirez

SERBIA

Goalkeepers: Vladimir Stojkovic (Partizan Belgrade), Predrag Rajkovic (Maccabi Tel Aviv), Marko Dmitrovic (Eibar)

Defenders: Aleksandar Kolarov (AS Roma), Branislav Ivanovic (Zenit St. Petersburg), Dusko Tosic (Guangzhou R&F), Antonio Rukavina (Villarreal), Milos Veljkovic (Werder Bremen), Milan Rodic (Red Star Belgrade), Uros Spajic (Krasnodar), Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina)

Midfielders: Nemanja Matic (Manchester United), Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio), Marko Grujic (Liverpool), Adem Ljajic (Torino), Dusan Tadic (Southampton), Filip Kostic (Hamburg SV), Andrija Zivkovic (Benfica), Nemanja Radonjic (Red Star Belgrade)

Forwards: Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United), Aleksandar Prijovic (PAOK Salonika), Luka Jovic (Benfica)

Manager: Mladen Krstajic