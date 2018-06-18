Swansea's Lukas Fabianski Set for Premier League Return as West Ham Look to Complete Summer Deal

June 18, 2018

Swansea City goalkeeper Lukas Fabianski is reportedly nearing a return to the Premier League following the Welsh side's relegation at the end of last season.

According to the Evening Standard, the Polish stopper should be in the verge of joining West Ham, with Manuel Pellegrini aiming to revamp his side ahead of what should be a very competitive campaign in England's top flight.

Joe Hart, who spent last season on loan at the London Stadium, has returned to parent club Manchester City, leaving the Hammers in search for a new goalie. Hart isn't thought to be under consideration by the club, as his spell with the club hardly inspired confidence.

Fabianski, on the other hand, impressed between the sticks last season despite his side eventually facing the drop.

West Ham still have Adrian on their books, and the player is said to be awaiting talks over Pellegrini's plans for him. But the club are still keen on landing a new stopper and Fabianksi is believed to be their man.

Standard Sport are reporting that the new boss has been handed a £75m war chest and will use £7m to sign the Poland international.

Fabianski, meanwhile, is gearing up to face Senegal in his nation's World Cup opener against Senegal. But he has admitted that there is something developing as it relates to the news of him nearing a move to London.

MB Media/GettyImages

"Let’s wait for a while, but I will not lie, there is something in it," he told reporters ahead of the clash with the African side. "My club matters are crystallising right now, but I do not know when everything will be clear. I am waiting patiently."

