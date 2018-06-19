Aliou Cisse Remains Cautious of Challenges Ahead for Senegal But Believes 'Africa is Behind Them'

By 90Min
June 19, 2018

Aliou Cisse was delighted with his team's effort as Senegal stunned favourites Poland to emerge as 2-1 victors from their opening group game.

Cisse was a member of the record-breaking Senegal team that took the 2002 World Cup by storm, and could make further history in charge of his national side. 

He understands the significance of getting off to a good start in relation to his side's hopes of continuing to the knockout stages, but is remaining level-headed for the challenges ahead. 

VI-Images/GettyImages

Cisse is aware that their next opponents Japan also won their opening group game and is cautious of the threat they possess. 

As quoted by Punch, Cisse said; “We managed to control the game in terms of tactics and our emotions. We didn’t want to give anything away, and we did that well.

“It is a victory which means we are entering the competition in a way that is the best possible one for us. We knew it was going to be difficult, but we were ready for it.’’

Cisse went on to ground his emotions ahead of the Japan test, stating; “We know it is going to be difficult against Japan, and that is why today’s win against Poland was important.’’


The former Portsmouth midfielder also offered his gratitude not just to his own fans, but from other African nations that are not being represented at the World Cup.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

“I can tell you that the whole of Africa was supporting us, and they are still doing so. I got phone calls from everywhere before this game. We are proud to represent them all.’’

