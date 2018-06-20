How to Watch Portugal vs. Morocco: World Cup Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Portugal vs. Morocco in the group stage of the World Cup on Wednesday, June 20.

By Nihal Kolur
June 20, 2018

Portugal faces off with Morocco in their second match of Group B play at the 2018 World Cup in Russia on Wednesday.

Portugal was powered by Cristiano Ronaldo's hat trick in its opening match of group play, with his late free kick securing a dramatic 3-3 draw vs. Spain. 

Morocco wasn't nearly as fortunate in its opener, conceding a 95th-minute own goal from Aziz Bouhaddouz to suffer a 1-0 loss to Iran. If Morocco is to have any hope at getting out of the group, it needs what appears to be an improbable result against the reigning European champion. But as this World Cup has shown thus far, the unexpected has come to be expected.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1, Telemundo

​Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

