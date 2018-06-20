World Cup Preview: Denmark vs Australia - Recent Form, Predictions, Team News & More

Denmark could progress to the last 16 of the World Cup with victory against Australia in their Group C clash on Thursday.

Having already beaten Peru in the opening round of fixtures, Age Hareide's men are now just one win away from advancing in the competition. The Dane's are on a fine run of form, having kept five clean sheets in their last five games.

Meanwhile, Australia will be looking to keep their place in the competition, and will take confidence from their impressive display against France in their opening game, despite a narrow 2-1 defeat.

The Australians, managed by Bert van Marwijk, could blast the group wide open with victory against Denmark.

Recent Form

(Recorded last six games)

Denmark: LWDDWW

JUAN BARRETO/GettyImages

Denmark are coming into this match with an extremely impressive defensive record, having not conceded a goal in any of their last five games.

The form of Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has been the key to that, with Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen also putting in a series of impressive displays in the heart of the Danish defence.

Having won their last two games - against Mexico and Peru - the Danes will pose a tough test for Australia, who themselves performed admirably in their recent defeat to France.

Australia: WLDWWL

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

Australia warmed up for the World Cup with impressive victories against the Czech Republic and Hungary, scoring six goals and conceding just one in the process.

Despite defeat to France in the opening round of fixtures, Australia will be feeling aggrieved as controversial decisions prevented them from picking up any points against Les Bleus - despite putting in a respectable performance.

Previous Encounter

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

These two sides have not met for over six years, with Denmark running out 2-0 winners in their last meeting, which was back in June 2012.

A first-half penalty from former Liverpool defender Daniel Agger opened the scoring, with Andreas Bjelland doubling the Danes' lead in the second half.

Three Danish players from that match are playing in the World Cup this year, with Simon Kjaer, Christian Eriksen and William Kvist all featuring.

For Australia, Mile Jedinak and Tim Cahill are the last men standing from the 2012 clash.

Team News

JUAN BARRETO/GettyImages

Denmark will be without defensive midfielder William Kvist, who is suspected to have fractured his wrist during his country's World Cup opener against Peru last week.

Ajax's Lasse Schone is expected to replace him in the starting 11, with the rest of the squad otherwise fully fit to face Australia.

The Australians have a fully fit squad, which will keep their confidence high going into this match, having played well in their defeat to France.

Predicted Lineups

Denmark: Schmeichel, Dalsgaard, Kjaer, Christensen, Larsen, Schone, Eriksen, Delaney, Poulsen, Nicolai Jorgensen, Sisto.





Australia: Ryan, Risdon, Milligan, Sainsbury, Behich, Jedinak, Mooy, Leckie, Rogic, Kruse, Nabboutt.

Prediction

With both teams needing a win to boost their World Cup chances, this could be a tense affair with very few goals - especially when you take Denmark's clean sheet record into account.

But given the Danes' sterling run of form, as well as their previous victory over the Australians, a narrow victory for the Danes is on the cards.

Prediction: Denmark 1-0 Australia.