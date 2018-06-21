How to Watch Argentina vs. Croatia: World Cup Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Argentina vs. Croatia in the World Cup group stage on Thursday, June 21.

By Julia Poe
June 21, 2018

Lionel Messi and Argentina take on Croatia in their second Group C game of the World Cup on Thursday.

Argentina started its World Cup well, with Sergio Agüero scoring in the 19th minute against Iceland. But the underdog pulled even four minutes later through Alfreð Finnbogason. The rest of the game was decidedly lopsided, with Argentina launching 27 shots while controlling 78 percent of possession. Goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson saved Lionel Messi's second-half penalty kick, though, preventing Argentina from reclaiming the lead and forcing the favorites to settle for a draw.

Meanwhile, Croatia sits atop Group D after handling Nigeria 2–0 in the first round of group play on Saturday. Croatia scored on an own goal in the 32nd minute and a penalty kick in the 71st but it was enough, and Luka Modric & Co. can clinch a knockout berth if it comes away with a second win.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: Fox, Telemundo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI's soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV, or anytime, anywhere here.

