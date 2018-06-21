How to Watch Denmark vs. Australia: World Cup Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Denmark vs. Australia in the World Cup group stage on Thursday, June 22.

By Julia Poe
June 21, 2018

Denmark and Australia will kick off the day of World Cup competition on Thursday with each team's second match in Group C.

In their first match of group play, the Danes handed Peru a 1-0 loss to pick up three points. After surviving a penalty kick in the first half—the attempt went over the bar—Yussuf Poulsen slotted in a goal in the 59th minute to give the team the win.

Australia didn't fare as well in its first match, losing to France 2–1. The team held off Les Bleus in the first half, but France took an early second-half lead off a penalty kick from Antoine Griezmann in the 58th minute.

Australia was able to counter with a penalty kick of its own to tie the game up, but an own-goal off a Paul Pogba shot in the final 10 minutes of the match left the team frustrated.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1, Telemundo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI's soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV, or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)