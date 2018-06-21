Fenerbahçe Emerge as Potential Buyers for Forgotten Tottenham Winger Georges-Kevin N'Koudou

Istanbul giants Fenerbahçe are reportedly keen on signing Tottenham winger Georges-Kevin N'Koudou, a player who has struggled to make an impact since joining Spurs for £11m in 2016.

Their efforts could even be boosted because new sporting director Damien Comolli, who was appointed by Fenerbahçe earlier this month, apparently still maintains close ties with his former employers in north London after three years with the club from 2005 to 2008.

N'Koudou was just 21 years of age when he was added to Mauricio Pochettino's squad in the summer of 2016. But he managed just 17 appearances in his debut campaign and was involved only times before being sent on loan to Burnley in January.

The youngster found it difficult to break into a very settled side at Turf Moor and so played just eight times for Burnley during his four month stay. He started just two Premier League games, playing no more than 70 minutes in either, and failed to score or register an assist.

It was reported last month that French clubs Lille and Bordeaux are both eyeing possible move for N'Koudou, with Turkish publication Fanatik reporting that Fenerbahçe now have N'Koudou on their 'radar'.

The French Under-21 international played for Nantes and Marseille during the formative years of his career, so the French clubs interest could signify that Fenerbahçe will face stiff competition for his signature.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The 23-year-old may be open to the prospect of leaving Spurs for permanent first-team action however, with a €7m valuation being mooted.