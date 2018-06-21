Fenerbahçe Emerge as Potential Buyers for Forgotten Tottenham Winger Georges-Kevin N'Koudou

By 90Min
June 21, 2018

Istanbul giants Fenerbahçe are reportedly keen on signing Tottenham winger Georges-Kevin N'Koudou, a player who has struggled to make an impact since joining Spurs for £11m in 2016.

Their efforts could even be boosted because new sporting director Damien Comolli, who was appointed by Fenerbahçe earlier this month, apparently still maintains close ties with his former employers in north London after three years with the club from 2005 to 2008.

N'Koudou was just 21 years of age when he was added to Mauricio Pochettino's squad in the summer of 2016. But he managed just 17 appearances in his debut campaign and was involved only times before being sent on loan to Burnley in January.

The youngster found it difficult to break into a very settled side at Turf Moor and so played just eight times for Burnley during his four month stay. He started just two Premier League games, playing no more than 70 minutes in either, and failed to score or register an assist.

It was reported last month that French clubs Lille and Bordeaux are both eyeing possible move for N'Koudou, with Turkish publication Fanatik reporting that Fenerbahçe now have N'Koudou on their 'radar'.

The French Under-21 international played for Nantes and Marseille during the formative years of his career, so the French clubs interest could signify that Fenerbahçe will face stiff competition for his signature.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The 23-year-old may be open to the prospect of leaving Spurs for permanent first-team action however, with a €7m valuation being mooted.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)