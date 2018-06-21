Hoffenheim Boss Julian Nagelsmann Confirmed as RB Leipzig Head Coach for 2019/20 Season

German Bundesliga side 1899 Hoffenheim have confirmed manager Julian Nagelsmann will relinquish his post at the team's helm at the end of the 2018/19 season.

The 30-year-old, who has been in charge at the club since 2015, is one of the youngest managers in Europe and apparently one of the most wanted.

Nagelsmann was linked with several clubs ahead of Hoffenheim's announcement and is understood to have been one of the candidates to replace Frenchman Arsene Wenger at Arsenal before Unai Emery was appointed.

Real Madrid also considered bringing him in to fill the void left by Zinedine Zidane following their Champions League win. But the Spanish side have since addressed any managerial concerns by hiring Julen Lopetegui.

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig have also made an announcement regarding the coach, claiming to have a deal in place for him to take over next year.

"RB Leipzig is pleased to announce the commitment of Julian Nagelsmann for the 2019/20 season," they announced via their official website. "The 30-year-old head coach receives a contract with the Bundesliga club until 2023.

"Due to his current contract, RB Leipzig will also not comment on the personnel and introduce the new head coach for the season 2018/19 in a press conference before the training start."