Hoffenheim Boss Julian Nagelsmann Confirmed as RB Leipzig Head Coach for 2019/20 Season

By 90Min
June 21, 2018

German Bundesliga side 1899 Hoffenheim have confirmed manager Julian Nagelsmann will relinquish his post at the team's helm at the end of the 2018/19 season.

The 30-year-old, who has been in charge at the club since 2015, is one of the youngest managers in Europe and apparently one of the most wanted. 

Nagelsmann was linked with several clubs ahead of Hoffenheim's announcement and is understood to have been one of the candidates to replace Frenchman Arsene Wenger at Arsenal before Unai Emery was appointed.

Real Madrid also considered bringing him in to fill the void left by Zinedine Zidane following their Champions League win. But the Spanish side have since addressed any managerial concerns by hiring Julen Lopetegui.

"Julian Nagelsmann will leave TSG at the end of the 2018/19 season," the German club posted to Twitter on Thursday. "The 30-year-old head coach has been in charge of Hoffenheim's Bundesliga club since 2015."

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig have also made an announcement regarding the coach, claiming to have a deal in place for him to take over next year.

"RB Leipzig is pleased to announce the commitment of Julian Nagelsmann for the 2019/20 season," they announced via their official website. "The 30-year-old head coach receives a contract with the Bundesliga club until 2023.

"Due to his current contract, RB Leipzig will also not comment on the personnel and introduce the new head coach for the season 2018/19 in a press conference before the training start."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)