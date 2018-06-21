Man Utd Officially Finalise Signing of Brazil Midfielder Fred on 5-Year Contract

By 90Min
June 21, 2018

Manchester United have officially confirmed that the signing of Brazilian midfielder Fred is now complete. It comes just over two weeks after initially announcing that a deal with Shakhtar Donetsk had been agreed for the proposed transfer.

With reports that a work permit application had delayed finalisation, the club can now at last reveal that Fred has signed a five-year contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until 2023. There is also an option to extend the deal by a further 12 months.

🇧🇷 Introducing our latest summer signing: @Fred08Oficial! #BemVindoFred

A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited) on

"This is the biggest club in the world and I am delighted to be a part of this amazing team. To work with Jose Mourinho, who has won so many trophies in his time as a coach, is an opportunity not to be missed," Fred told ManUtd.com.

"I cannot wait to get started and to meet my new team-mates. I would like to thank everyone at Shakhtar Donetsk for everything they have done for me over the past five years.

"This is a very exciting time for me with my focus now fully on the World Cup with Brazil."

Mourinho added, "Fred will complement our other midfielders' qualities, which we need; his creative brain and passing vision will give us another dimension to our game. I am very happy he is joining our club and I believe our players know how important he can be in our team."

The 25-year-old underwent a medical and agreed personal terms during a brief visit to England with the Brazil national team earlier this month ahead of travelling to Russia for the World Cup.

Fred spent five seasons at Shakhtar after making the switch from Brazilian side Internacional and won 10 trophies with the dominant Ukrainian force.

Set to form an intimidating central midfielder partnership with Nemanja Matic, it is hoped that his arrival at United will benefit Paul Pogba in 2018/19 by releasing the Frenchman to exert more control over games further up the pitch.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Fred is the second signing of the summer for United following the recent arrival of Portuguese teenager Diogo Dalot from Porto. Meanwhile, the club is still actively chasing a centre-back and have been heavily linked with Toby Alderweireld and Jerome Boateng.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)