Rangers Confirm Signing of Jon Flanagan as Ex-Liverpool Defender Reunites With Steven Gerrard

Rangers have confirmed the signing of former Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan on a free transfer following his release from Anfield, reuniting the 25-year-old with ex-Reds teammate Steven Gerrard, who will be his new boss in Glasgow.

Flanagan, who was a key part of the Liverpool side that ran Manchester City close in the 2013/14 Premier League title race before injury hindered his progress, has signed a two-year contract that will keep him at Ibrox until the end of the 2019/20 season.

He is already the seventh Rangers signing of the summer, and the second with Liverpool connections after Anfield loanee Ovie Ejaria, as Gerrard looks to challenge Celtic's recent monopoly in the Scottish Premiership title race.

Scott Arfield will be another familiar face to Flanagan, with the Canadian international midfielder a colleague of his during a loan spell at Burnley during the 2016/17 season.

Flanagan has played just 28 games over the last three seasons, including his loan spells at Burnley and Bolton, and will see this as a welcome opportunity for a fresh start.

Such was his promise after breaking into the Liverpool team, the versatile player was included in England's preliminary squad for the 2014 World Cup and played a friendly against Ecuador.