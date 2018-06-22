Arsenal & Liverpool Reportedly Battling for Shakhtar Donetsk Winger Available on a Free Transfer

Arsenal and Liverpool are set to battle it out over the signing of 25-year-old Brazilian winger Bernard from Shakhtar Donetsk this summer, according to Team Talk.

The talented wide player had already told his current club Shakhtar he would not renew his contract this summer and was intending to leave, after five years at the Ukrainian side.

Since joining in 2013, Bernard has made 96 league appearances for the club and scored 14 goals.

According to Italian-based journalist Andersinho Marques as cited in the Team Talk report, both the Reds and the Gunners will battle to sign the winger this summer, although clubs in China are also interested.

This season, Bernard has played 18 games in the domestic league, scoring six times and providing three assists. The pacy winger also played eight times in the Champions League, netting a further three goals.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

With Shakhtar, Bernard won the Ukrainian domestic treble and reached the last 16 of the Champions League last season - as well as scoring in a 2-1 group stage win over Manchester City.

Having proven consistently influential for the Ukrainians in the past few seasons, Bernard has gained a number of admirers interested in a move for the player this summer.

Bernard joined Shakhtar from Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro for a transfer fee of £22.5m, but since the player is choosing not to renew his contract at his current club, he can be picked up for free this summer.

Bernard has 15 senior international caps for Brazil, and has scored one goal, as well as being part of the 2014 World Cup squad on home soil.

He is not involved in Brazil's World Cup campaign in Russia this summer, however.

CARLO HERMANN/GettyImages

According to Italian-based journalist Andersinho Marques as cited in the Team Talk report, both the Reds and the Gunners will battle to sign the winger this summer, although clubs in China are also interested.