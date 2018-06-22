Atletico Madrid Veteran Juanfran Signs New 12-Month Contract to Extend His Stay to 2019

Atletico Madrid have confirmed that veteran defender Juanfran has signed a new one-year contract extension that will keep him at the club until June 2019.

The coming season will be the 33-year-old's ninth with Atletico, having joined Los Rojiblancos from Osasuna back in January 2011. His long service will soon seem him break into the top 20 of Atletico's all-time appearance makers.

"To continue one more year in my house fills me with pride and happiness," Juanfran told the club's official website upon signing his new deal.





"Renewing one more year with the team of my life fills me with enthusiasm. My commitment and loyalty to this club they make my heart just think about being red and white, I am looking forward to next year to continue giving the maximum in every game and that all the athletes feel proud of me, Forza Atleti. ".

Juanfran has twice won the Europa League with Atletico, as well as La Liga and the Copa del Rey during a trophy laden spell with the club. He also started Champions League finals in 2014 an 2016, although he cruelly missed the decisive kick in the penalty shootout in the latter.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

Juanfran has also been a Spain international since 2012 and was part of his country's Euro 2012 winning squad, as well going to the World Cup in 2014 and Euro 2016.