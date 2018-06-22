Atletico Madrid Veteran Juanfran Signs New 12-Month Contract to Extend His Stay to 2019

By 90Min
June 22, 2018

Atletico Madrid have confirmed that veteran defender Juanfran has signed a new one-year contract extension that will keep him at the club until June 2019.

The coming season will be the 33-year-old's ninth with Atletico, having joined Los Rojiblancos from Osasuna back in January 2011. His long service will soon seem him break into the top 20 of Atletico's all-time appearance makers.

"To continue one more year in my house fills me with pride and happiness," Juanfran told the club's official website upon signing his new deal.


"Renewing one more year with the team of my life fills me with enthusiasm. My commitment and loyalty to this club they make my heart just think about being red and white, I am looking forward to next year to continue giving the maximum in every game and that all the athletes feel proud of me, Forza Atleti. ".

Juanfran has twice won the Europa League with Atletico, as well as La Liga and the Copa del Rey during a trophy laden spell with the club. He also started Champions League finals in 2014 an 2016, although he cruelly missed the decisive kick in the penalty shootout in the latter.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

Juanfran has also been a Spain international since 2012 and was part of his country's Euro 2012 winning squad, as well going to the World Cup in 2014 and Euro 2016.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)