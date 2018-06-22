Didier Deschamps 'Very Satisfied' With France Win Despite Poor Performance Against Peru

France manager Didier Deschamps was delighted that his team booked their place in the knockout stages of the World Cup, despite a second consecutive indifferent display, this time against Peru.

Kylian Mbappe scored the only goal of the game in the first half but France were outclassed for long periods by a vibrant Peru side whose end product was lacking the final third.

7 - France have recorded seven clean sheets in a row v South American side at the World Cup, last conceding in 1986 v Brazil. Zéro. #FRA #FRAPER #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Kqtq0gI6Ki — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) June 21, 2018

The Incas were eliminated by their defeat but France advanced to the last 16 and Deschamps was pleased with their swift progress, though he admitted his side had made life difficult for themselves in the second half.

"We are in the knockout stages so we are very satisfied," he said, as per BBC Sport.

"It was tougher in the second period. We played a better game in the first half - it was more fluid and flowing. However, we were solid after the break which helped us get this result.

"The defending doesn't just come from the defence - the attacking players helped the team be more compact. This aided with the recovering of the ball in the first half - less so in the second half."

Despite their poor performances, France will be pleased to have booked their place in the next round of a World Cup that has been packed with surprise results. Argentina, Brazil and Germany are yet to win a match at the tournament thus far.

Les Bleus face Denmark in their final game needing a point to top the group. Denmark also need a point to seal their place in the last 16, so a diplomatic draw could be in the offing.