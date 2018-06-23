Mauricio Pochettino Names Harry Kane as 'the Best Striker in the World' and Compares Talisman to CR7

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that Harry Kane can now be spoken about 'in the same breath' as Real Madrid and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo.

After scoring two goals to guide England to victory against Tunisia on Monday, Kane sits two goals behind Ronaldo in the race for the World Cup golden boot, having played a game less.

Kane has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid for some time, and the World Cup is the perfect stage for the Tottenham star to prove to the world that he deserves to be included in the most elite level of world football, alongside the likes of Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

However, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino believes that the 24-year-old striker is already in that bracket, labelling his attacking star as 'the complete player'.

“To be talked about in the same breath as Cristiano is something special," Pochettino said, as quoted by the Sun. “But that is how people are talking about Harry now. For me, he is already the best striker in the world.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

“He is not just a finisher. He can drop off, he can influence, he can read games, he can adapt to different tactics and formations. That is the complete player, that is somebody who can change and evolve as the game is being played.”

Pochettino also revealed that Spurs' English contingent are 'have the passion' for representing England at the World Cup, something that he is not necessarily used to seeing after the disappointments of years gone by.

“It is something special and Harry has created that with England," Pochettino said, “He loves Tottenham — but he has a real passion with England also.

“Harry loves going with the national team. I can see the players are starting to feel this connection with England.

“It doesn’t always happen — but it is happening with this group of players. They have the passion for it.”

Meanwhile, the Spurs manager revealed that he was 'running around like an England fan' when Harry Kane scored the stoppage time winner against Tunisia on Monday.

The Three Lions are back in action tomorrow, when they take on Panama in their second group stage game before taking on Belgium on Thursday.