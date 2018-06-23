Germany beat Sweden 2–1 in the final seconds of stoppage time in their World Cup matchup with an incredible free-kick goal from Toni Kroos.

Kroos atoned for an earlier error and became the match's hero when he scored off a designed play with just about 30 seconds to play. It came after a foul just to the left of the Sweden box. Kroos stepped to the ball, tapping it to Marco Reus, who settled it for Kroos to take aim on goal. He fired a tight-angled missile inside the far post to spark celebrations on the German sideline and give the defending champions a 2-1 win.

Germany went down 1–0 early when a Kroos error afforded Sweden a counterattack, off which Marcus Berg scored. Had that result held, Germany would've been eliminated from the World Cup after two matches. But the Germans tied it up in the 48th minute off a goal from Reus, and Kroos's winner changes the equation entirely.

With the win, Germany is on much safer ground to move forward to the knockout stage, as it sits even with Sweden on three points, with both three points behind first-place Mexico. Germany faces South Korea in its final match, while Sweden plays Mexico.