Watch: Toni Kroos Gives Germany Win Over Sweden With Incredible Stoppage-Time Goal

Screenshot via @FOXSoccer

Germany beat Sweden 2–1 in the final seconds of stoppage time with an incredible free-kick goal from Toni Kroos. 

By Charlotte Carroll
June 23, 2018

Germany beat Sweden 2–1 in the final seconds of stoppage time in their World Cup matchup with an incredible free-kick goal from Toni Kroos.

Kroos atoned for an earlier error and became the match's hero when he scored off a designed play with just about 30 seconds to play. It came after a foul just to the left of the Sweden box. Kroos stepped to the ball, tapping it to Marco Reus, who settled it for Kroos to take aim on goal. He fired a tight-angled missile inside the far post to spark celebrations on the German sideline and give the defending champions a 2-1 win.

Germany went down 1–0 early when a Kroos error afforded Sweden a counterattack, off which Marcus Berg scored. Had that result held, Germany would've been eliminated from the World Cup after two matches. But the Germans tied it up in the 48th minute off a goal from Reus, and Kroos's winner changes the equation entirely.

With the win, Germany is on much safer ground to move forward to the knockout stage, as it sits even with Sweden on three points, with both three points behind first-place Mexico. Germany faces South Korea in its final match, while Sweden plays Mexico.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)