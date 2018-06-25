Poland Boss Adam Nawałka Takes Full Responsibility Following Crushing 3-0 Defeat to Colombia

Poland boss Adam Nawałka has taken full responsibility for his side's 3-0 loss to Colombia, a result that leaves the Poles unable to progress from the group stages.

Goals from Yerry Mina, Radamel Falcao and Juan Cuadrado condemned Poland to their second defeat in the tournament as Colombia kept their round of 16 hopes alive with a scintillating performance.

JEWEL SAMAD/GettyImages

After the game, Nawałka, via Gazeta pomorska, revealed his dejection at the way his side had performed, before taking full responsibility for his side's shortcomings.





"We regret it very much and we are really angry, but you have to be able to live with it. After all, tomorrow is another day. For me, this failure hurts the most, I take responsibility for it. I do not have a jumble in my head, it's sport, football. Such results are included in it.





"We knew perfectly well how dangerous the Colombia team are, how outstanding players have been in their composition, playing in the best clubs. Hence our pre-match strategy to attack them from the first minutes and to try to quickly score, and play carefully in the defence and go out for quick attacks."

"However, the Colombians were better and I think people will be loud about them this World Cup."





"As for the match against Japan, this rival is very well disposed, it is a team that plays very collectively. You can see the automatisms in the game, repeatability, but also a lot of individual skill. "

Fred Lee/GettyImages

The Poles will head into their final group game against Japan hoping to salvage something from the tournament, though it seems almost certain that they will now finish bottom of Group H.