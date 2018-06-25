Uruguay and Russia will face off on Monday for the top spot in the World Cup's Group A in Samara.

Both teams won their two opening matches and have qualified for the round of 16.

Russia, ranked No. 70 in the world, was not expected to do so well coming into the World Cup. However, it swept away Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the tournament opener and beat Mohamed Salah's Egypt 3-1 on Matchday 2.

Uruguay hasn't had it as easy, narrowly beating Egypt and Saudi Arabia by matching 1-0 scorelines. It provides the toughest challenge for Russia yet, though, with its attacking tandem of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani.

If Uruguay wins the match, it will finish at the top of the group. If it results in a draw, Russia would finish in first, considering its edge in goal difference.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: FOX, Telemundo

