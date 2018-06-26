Fans in Buenos Aires lost their minds after Marcos Rojo's last minute, game-winning goal for Argentina against Nigeria in the World Cup on Tuesday.

Argentina won 2–1 and with Croatia's win over Iceland, the Argentines advanced to the knockout stage despite an earlier loss and draw in the group stage.

With the score at 1–1, Rojo came up big for Argentina and scored in the 86th minute of their match. Fans at the stadium went crazy, and the game's hero gave Lionel Messi a piggyback ride around the field to celebrate.

#MundialTelemundo ¡Milagro! Marcos Rojo apareció en el área y le está dando el triunfo a #ARG sobre #NGA . Lo sigues por @Telemundo pic.twitter.com/JLQrI0NAwA — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 26, 2018

In Buenos Aires, fans at the Plaza San Martin went wild as well cheering for their team.

Fans in Buenos Aires went WILD after Marcos Rojo's goal. pic.twitter.com/J3S9cHcD48 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 26, 2018

Argentina will play France next on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET.